Plawecki (hand) went to Florida to ramp up his rehab Monday, hoping to return to action by the end of May, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The catcher expects to spend at week at the team's spring complex hitting before beginning a rehab assignment. In his absence (as well as the absence of fellow catcher Travis d'Arnaud due to Tommy John surgery) the Mets have acquired Devin Mesoraco from the Reds, but Plawecki will likely return to a starting role once healthy.