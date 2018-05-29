Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Three hits in Monday's nightcap
Plawecki went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in a win over the Braves during the second game of Monday's doubleheader.
After being activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, Plawecki quickly demonstrated that he's 100 percent after recovering from a fracture in his left hand. Devin Mesoraco has looked good since joining the Mets in Plawecki's absence, posting a .261/.358/.630 slash line with five homers in 15 games, so the 27-year-old should split time behind the plate equally with his new teammate -- much as Plawecki was doing with Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) before both catchers got hurt.
