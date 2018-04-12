X-rays on Plawecki's hand came back negative Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Plawecki was hit by a pitch on his hand during the eighth inning Wednesday. While he was initially able to stay in the contest, Plawecki was pinch hit for later in the inning when his turn came up again. Fortunately, initial tests indicate the backstop avoided any breaks in his hand. This is certainly a relief for the Mets, who lost starting catcher Travis d'Arnaud earlier in the day to a partially torn UCL. Consider Plawecki day-to-day for now; with an off day Thursday, he may not be forced to miss any action.