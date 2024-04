Senga (shoulder) faced hitters Monday and said afterward that he thinks he'll return around when he's first eligible to be activated on May 27, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Working his way back from a shoulder capsule strain, Senga also added that he will need to face hitters two more times before beginning a rehab assignment. That should put him on track for his first rehab start in early May, with a return before the end of the month possible if all goes according to plan.