Mets' Kodai Senga: Allows one hit in rehab start

Senga (spine/arm) allowed one run on one hit and a walk while striking out five batters over six innings in Thursday's rehab start with Double-A Binghamton, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Senga was on the mound for the fourth start of his minor-league rehab assignment, toeing the rubber two days after initially expected due to a flare up of ulnar nerve irritation earlier in the week. The right-hander delivered his best performance of the rehab assignment, albeit with the Double-A squad, tossing 51 of his 75 total pitches for strikes. The Mets will likely wait and see how Senga's body responds to Thursday's workload before deciding what the next steps are in his recovery.