Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Senga experienced arm fatigue during his side session Tuesday and is being evaluated by the training staff, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Mendoza didn't sound too concerned that Senga was dealing with an injury that could threaten his availability for the start of the season, but the Mets likely won't know the full extent of the issue until he's evaluated further. Senga walked 11.1 percent of the batters he faced during his first season in the majors in 2023, but he otherwise made a smooth transition from Nippon Professional Baseball to MLB, pitching to a 2.98 ERA and 1.22 WHIP while striking out 202 batters over 166.1 innings. The Mets are counting on Senga to serve as the clear No. 1 starter in 2024 after the team shipped out Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in midseason deals last summer.