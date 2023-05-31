Senga (5-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over the Phillies, allowing only one hit over seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

A Kody Clemens single in the third inning was the only blemish on Senga's line as the 30-year-old rookie delivered his best performance yet since coming to North America. The right-hander has four quality starts so far in 2023, and all four have come at Citi Field. He'll take a 3.44 ERA and 70:31 K:BB through 55 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home again this weekend against the Blue Jays.