Senga (5-3) earned the win Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing one run on five hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

The New York right-hander toiled a bit against the vaunted Dodgers, generating just seven whiffs out of 101 total pitches. The lone blemish on Senga's performance was a leadoff homer conceded to Shohei Ohtani. Despite an elevated walk rate (4.2 K/9) across 55.2 innings, Senga has yet to allow more than three runs in any outing. He'll carry a 1.46 ERA and 1.24 WHIP into his next start, which is currently slated to be against the feeble Rockies at home next weekend.