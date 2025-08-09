Senga (7-4) took the loss Friday against the Brewers, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

Senga cruised through four scoreless innings to begin his outing but ran himself into a bases-loaded jam during the fifth, but reliever Brooks Raley was able to help limit the damage after Senga was lifted earlier in the frame. The two punchouts were the fewest of the season for Senga, who has now also lent at least three free passes in each of his last four outings. The 32-year-old right-hander still has a strong 2.30 ERA for the campaign, but his 88:47 K:BB through 94 frames is somewhat of a concern. He'll try to sharpen his control at home against Atlanta in his next scheduled appearance.