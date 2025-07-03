Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that Senga (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment either Saturday or Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It could be the only rehab start Senga requires before rejoining the Mets' rotation. The club is hopeful that Sean Manaea (elbow/oblique) can make his season debut July 13, which likely sets Senga to rejoin the rotation July 12 in Kansas City, if all goes well in his rehab outing. Senga has been sidelined since mid-June with a right hamstring strain.