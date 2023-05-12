Senga (4-2) took the loss against Cincinnati on Thursday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over five innings.

That Senga was able to give the Mets five frames may be considered a small moral victory after he was tagged for five hits and four runs in the first inning. The right-hander settled in from there and yielded just one more run, but New York's offense couldn't push anything across the plate in the shutout loss. Both the five runs and eights hits were season-worst marks for Senga, who was coming off six scoreless innings against Colorado in his previous start. His season ERA now sits at 4.14, and he's posted a 43:23 K:BB over 37 frames.