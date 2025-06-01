Senga (6-3) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over 6.1 innings against the Rockies. He struck out seven.

​The right-hander worked around an Ezequiel Tovar solo homer in the first inning to deliver a quality start Saturday. After shoulder and calf injuries derailed his 2024 campaign, Senga has returned with elite production in 2025. Through 11 starts, the 32-year-old has posted a 1.60 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 62 innings. It's still early, but Senga should already be considered a serious contender for the National League Cy Young Award.