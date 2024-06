Senga (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Sunday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Senga has had no issues throwing bullpen sessions over the last several days, so he will now graduate to throwing 20 pitches against hitters at the Mets' complex in Florida. Assuming all goes well, the 31-year-old righty will likely throw another few live sessions before being cleared to begin a rehab assignment with one of the Mets' minor-league affiliates.