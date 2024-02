Senga (shoulder) received a platelet-rich-plasma injection Sunday and will be shut down from throwing for the next three weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old was diagnosed with a moderate posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder Thursday, and he's now received the necessary treatment. Senga will require a significant buildup period following the multi-week shutdown and seems likely to be sidelined for at least the first month of the regular season.