Senga didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk across 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Senga nearly submitted his first quality start in seven appearances, but he was pulled at 93 pitches with two outs in the sixth frame. Still, it was a step in the right direction for the 32-year-old, as he had allowed at least three runs in each of his last four starts and walked 14 batters during that span. His seven Ks tied a season high. In 19 appearances, Senga has a 2.35 ERA and a 95:48 K:BB across 99.2 innings. He's on track to face the Nationals in his next start.