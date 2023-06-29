Senga didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Brewers, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander fired only 59 of 102 pitches for strikes but was effectively wild, generating 31 called or swinging strikes before exiting with the score tied 2-2. Senga has a 3.23 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 69:28 K:BB through 55.2 innings since the beginning of May but only a 3-4 record to show for it as the Mets continue to struggle. He'll try to get back in the win column in his next start, likely to come early next week in Arizona.