Senga (9-6) yielded three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win against Atlanta.

Senga coughed up a three-run double to Marcell Ozuna in the first inning but settled in for five scoreless frames after. Senga has allowed three or fewer earned runs in nine consecutive starts, registering a 2.98 ERA during that stretch. He's sporting a 3.30 ERA with a 149:59 K:BB through 122.2 frames this season. Senga's next outing is lined up to be in St. Louis.