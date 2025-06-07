Senga didn't factor into the decision against the Rockies on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings.

It was another dominant start for Senga, who generated 22 whiffs on 109 pitches (67 strikes). He retired the minimum number of batters in three of the first four innings, and his only blemish of the night was a Mickey Moniak solo homer in the third. It was Senga's sixth quality start of the season, and his 1.59 ERA (across 68 innings) is best in the National League among qualified starters. He's in line to make his next start against the Nationals at home next week.