Senga said Tuesday that he's felt fully healthy since the beginning of January, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Senga made just four appearances in 2024 between the regular season and playoffs due to shoulder and calf problems. He spent the first half of the offseason rehabbing but has gone through his normal throwing progression since then and won't have any restrictions at the start of camp. The 32-year-old had a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 2023 and could be in line for a big bounce-back season in 2025 if he can stay off the injured list.