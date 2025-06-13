The Mets placed Senga (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Friday.

Senga left his start in the sixth inning Thursday after suffering what we now know is a strained right hamstring. Reliever Max Kranick was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move, all but guaranteeing Paul Blackburn will take Senga's spot in the Mets' rotation. Senga will be eligible to return June 28, but it's unclear if he'll need more than the minimum 15 days to recover.