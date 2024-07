Senga (shoulder/triceps) struck out six over 2.2 scoreless innings in his first rehab start with High-A Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The only runner to reach base against Senga did so on an error, and he induced two groundouts in addition to his six punchouts. It was an encouraging performance from Senga, who threw 35 pitches over his 2.2 frames. He will need at least a couple more rehab starts before rejoining the Mets' rotation for his season debut.