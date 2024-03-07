The Mets have been encouraged by Senga's recovery progress so far from a shoulder strain, although the right-hander has yet to begin a throwing program, Peter Sblendorio of the New York Daily News reports. "We'll wait until he starts playing catch and all that, but as of right now, he's moving in the right direction," manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday.

Senga got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the joint in late February and was shut down completely, but he appears to be getting close to beginning the process of building back up ahead of the regular season. The Mets are optimistic the shoulder issue won't be a long-term concern, and a best-case scenario could see Senga join the rotation in late April or early May.