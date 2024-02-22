Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Thursday that Senga has been diagnosed with a moderate right posterior capsule strain in his shoulder, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Senga will begin the season on the injured list and will be shut down from throwing "until symptoms subside and strength returns," per Stearns. A more specific timetable won't be known for a while, but the absence does figure to be a fairly lengthy one. The Mets will need to dip into their rotation depth while Senga is on the shelf, with Adrian Houser, Tylor Megill and Jose Butto all likely in the mix to see starts.