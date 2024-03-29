Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Friday that the team will need 1-to-2 weeks before nailing down a concrete throwing program for Senga (shoulder), Joe Pantorno of amNewYork reports.

Senga was cleared to begin playing catch Wednesday and will do that every other day for the time being. It sounds like the Mets will proceed with that for the next week or two before determining the next step for the right-hander. Previous reports indicated that Senga's ramp-up period will likely take at least six weeks. He's coming back from a right shoulder capsule strain.