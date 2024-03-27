Senga (shoulder) played light catch at Citi Field on Wednesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

It's the beginning of what is expected to be a six-week ramp-up process for Senga as he works his way back from a moderate posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder. The timeline suggests an early-to-mid-May return in a best-case scenario. Senga finished seventh in the National League Cy Young voting in his rookie season last year, posting a 2.98 ERA and 202:77 K:BB over 166.1 innings covering 29 starts.