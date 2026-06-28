Mets' Kodai Senga: Promising results as long reliever

Senga (0-7) took the loss Sunday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in five innings of relief. He struck out four.

The Mets elected to roll with the struggling Senga as a bulk reliever for the first time in his major-league career, and the decision may have helped yield one of the hurler's better outings of the season. The 33-year-old right-hander still hasn't permitted fewer than two runs in any appearance, but Sunday marked just the third time this year that he completed at least five frames. Still searching for win No. 1, Senga will carry a woeful 9.09 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 38:23 K:BB across 32.2 innings into his next scheduled outing in Atlanta.