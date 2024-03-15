Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Friday that Senga (shoulder) will not begin a throwing program for another 7-to-10 days, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It was reported earlier this week that Senga's throwing would be delayed one week, and it appears it might be even longer than that. The righty will undergo more imaging after resuming throwing before the club determines the next steps. Stearns indicated that Senga has not had a setback with the moderate posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder, but rather the team's "internal pacing" points to a longer wait. Senga almost surely won't be back before the end of April now, and it's possible it will be quite a bit after that.