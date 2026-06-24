Mets' Kodai Senga: Sent to bullpen

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Senga will move to the bullpen, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Senga's demotion to a relief role comes after he walked five batters and allowed seven earned runs in just 3.2 innings in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday, dropping his record to 0-6 and inflating his ERA and WHIP to 10.08 and 1.92, respectively, over his seven starts on the season. Though the right-hander will be available to make his debut out of the bullpen during this weekend's series versus Philadelphia, he could be needed to fill a bulk-relief role behind an opener while the Mets have a couple of holes in the rotation. The Mets aren't necessarily closing the door on Senga re-emerging as a starter at some point, but he'll presumably need to show improved form while working out of the bullpen for an extended period before the team goes down that road again.