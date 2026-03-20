Senga gave up three hits and a walk over four scoreless innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out four.

Facing most of Houston's likely Opening Day lineup, including Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa, Senga fired 41 of 63 pitches for strikes in another impressive performance. The 33-year-old right-hander has a 1.86 ERA and 11:1 K:BB through 9.2 spring frames while showing much better velocity on his four-seam fastball, which averaged 94.7 mph in 2024. With more consistent heat to set up his elite splitter, Senga may be poised to regain something close to the form that saw him deliver a 2.98 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 202:77 K:BB over 166.1 innings during his MLB debut in 2023.