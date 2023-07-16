Senga allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over six innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Senga surrendered a solo homer to Mookie Betts in the third inning but otherwise kept the Dodgers off the scoreboard. He didn't get much run support, however, and had to settle for a no-decision despite notching his second straight quality start. Senga has looked great in those two outings, allowing just two runs and posting a 21:3 K:BB over 14 frames. The right-hander has struggled with walks at times this season but has otherwise adjusted to MLB quite well, posting a 3.20 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 95.2 innings. He ranks seventh in the National League with 122 punchouts.