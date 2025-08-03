Senga allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters over four innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Saturday.

Senga threw only 37 of 71 pitches for strikes Saturday and walked multiple batters for the fourth straight start. Over that span, he's issued 10 free passes across 16 innings, which is a big reason why he has completed five frames only once during the stretch. Overall, Senga's 4.42 BB/9 on the campaign ranks in the bottom 10 in the majors among hurlers who have tossed at least 50 innings, which makes it all the more remarkable that he still holds a fantastic 2.31 ERA. However, that ERA has shot up of late -- it was 1.39 through his first 14 starts, but Senga has allowed 11 earned runs across 12 innings over his past three appearances.