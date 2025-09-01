Senga (7-6) yielded five runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against Miami.

Senga never settled into a groove Sunday and was chased after just 75 pitches (43 strikes). Four of the five runs against him came after the second inning, including Agustin Ramirez's two-run shot in the third. Senga went into the All-Star break with a stellar 1.39 ERA, but he's since produced a 6.56 ERA over 35.2 innings. He's allowed at least three earned runs in six of his last eight outings, and he hasn't turned in a quality start since June 6. Senga will carry a 3.02 ERA into his next matchup, which is projected to be in Cincinnati next weekend.