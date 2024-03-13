Senga (shoulder) will begin a throwing program on March 22, one week later than initially projected, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza insists the delay for Senga "doesn't mean he's having any setback" as he works his way back from a moderate posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder. Rather, the club just wants to make sure Senga is as strong as possible before he resumes throwing. It does slightly delay Senga's potential return, which had been roughly pegged for late April or early May.