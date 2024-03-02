Severino struck out one over two scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

In his first game action of the spring, Severino was showing good velocity, topping out at 97.8 mph with his fastball per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Injuries have derailed the 30-year-old righty's career and helped lead to a 6.65 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over 89.1 innings for the Yankees last season, but the Mets are hoping he can stay on the mound in 2024 and provide them with some reliable innings.