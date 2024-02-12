Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns implied Monday that Severino (oblique) is fully healthy ahead of spring training, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Stearns noted that lefty David Peterson (hip), infielder Ronny Mauricio (knee) and right-hander Kyle Crick (calf) are the only players who will be held out of drills to begin camp, which suggests that Severino has a clean bill of health after a high-grade left oblique strain sidelined him for the final month of the 2023 season. Before hitting the shelf, Severino was roughed up to the tune of a 6.65 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 79:34 K:BB across 89.1 innings in what proved to be his final season with the Yankees, but the Mets are hoping that better health and a change of scenery can help the 29-year-old recapture some semblance of the form that made him one of baseball's top young pitchers just a few seasons prior. After inking a one-year, $13 million deal in November, Severino is likely being penciled in for a back-end spot in the Mets rotation.