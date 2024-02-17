Acuna will split his time in big-league camp this spring between shortstop and second base, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Two of the Mets' top position prospects, Acuna and Jett Williams, are shortstops, but with Francisco Lindor under contract through 2031, both younger players will likely have to shift elsewhere on the diamond when they get to the majors. Williams will get reps in center field this spring while Acuna appears ticketed for the keystone, a path which could get him to Queens a little quicker as Jeff McNeil deals with a partial UCL tear in his left (non-throwing) elbow. As yet, the elbow issue doesn't seem to be hampering the veteran, but McNeil also regressed at the plate in 2023 even before getting hurt. Acuna, acquired from the Rangers last July in the Max Scherzer deal, slashed .300/.364/.424 in 121 Double-A games last season between Frisco and Binghamton with 10 homers and 57 steals.