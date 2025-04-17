Acuna is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Acuna had started each of the previous four contests at second base, but he'll begin Thursday's series opener on the bench. Brett Baty is handling second base and batting eighth for the Mets.
