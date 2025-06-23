Mets' Luisangel Acuna: Heading back to minors
The Mets optioned Acuna to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.
The move was probably overdue, as Acuna has played sparingly over the last month with just five starts since May 24. The 23-year-old will get an opportunity to continue his development at Syracuse while playing every day.
