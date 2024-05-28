Acuna is slashing .303/.344/.371 over his last 20 games for Triple-A Syracuse with eight steals in 10 attempts and a 13.5 percent strikeout rate.

The 22-year-old had a rough start to his season and headed into May with a .224/.276/.367 line and a 21.0 percent K rate, but Acuna has found a groove over the last few weeks. Per Will Sammon of The Athletic, he's worked on shortening his swing and reducing his leg kick, and the tweaks seem to be paying dividends. Should the 22-30 Mets become sellers this summer and ship out veterans like Starling Marte and Jeff McNeil, it could open up a spot in the majors for Acuna.