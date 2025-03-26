Acuna will be on the Mets' Opening Day roster, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

The success Acuna found in his first 14 games of MLB action last year didn't quite carry over into spring training, as he wrapped up camp with a .250/.304/.269 slash line alongside five RBI, seven runs scored and three steals in 21 Grapefruit League games. Likely destined to spend most days on the Mets' bench, the 23-year-old's best path to playing time is in the short side of a platoon with Brett Baty at second base until Jeff McNeil (oblique) returns.