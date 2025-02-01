Manager Carlos Mendoza said last weekend during the Mets' fan festival that he expects Acuna to have a "huge role" for the club next season, Peter Sblendorio of the New York Daily News reports. "Luisangel will get his," Mendoza said. "He's taking ground balls at third base, so he's part of that mix. He showed us he can play at this level, and he will continue to get opportunities."

Even if he doesn't wind up winning a starting job in spring training, Acuna could break camp as one of the Mets' primary utility players and get reps at third base, second base and center field. The 22-year-old made a splash in his big-league debut last year, posting a .966 OPS in 40 plate appearances with three homers, but his .258/.299/.355 slash line in 587 PAs for Triple-A Syracuse offers a better glimpse at his likely production in an expanded MLB role. Acuna's primary fantasy appeal would come on the basepaths -- in 145 games across the two levels in 2024, he swiped 40 bags in 55 attempts.