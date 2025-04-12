Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-6 win over the A's.

Getting the start at second base and batting seventh, Acuna put together his best performance of the season at the plate. The division of labor at the keystone may be tipping in the 23-year-old's favor given Brett Baty's tough start to the campaign, but Jeff McNeil (oblique) began a rehab assignment Friday and likely isn't far away from being activated from the IL. Both Baty and Acuna could simply be competing for one big-league bench spot once McNeil is ready to return. On the season, Acuna is batting .217 (5-for-23) with two doubles, three steals and five runs scored.