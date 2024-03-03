Acuna was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old was with the Mets for the first couple weeks of big-league camp but will now move over to the minor-league side of spring training. Acuna immediately became one of the Mets' top prospects after being acquired from the Rangers in the Max Scherzer trade in July, and a strong showing at Syracuse this season could set up the young infielder's MLB debut later in the year.