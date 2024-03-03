Acuna was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
The 21-year-old was with the Mets for the first couple weeks of big-league camp but will now move over to the minor-league side of spring training. Acuna immediately became one of the Mets' top prospects after being acquired from the Rangers in the Max Scherzer trade in July, and a strong showing at Syracuse this season could set up the young infielder's MLB debut later in the year.
More News
-
Mets' Luisangel Acuna: Could be option at second base•
-
Mets' Luisangel Acuna: Sent to Mets for Scherzer•
-
Rangers' Luisangel Acuna: Streaking at Double-A•
-
Rangers' Luisangel Acuna: Perfect on bases at Double-A•
-
Rangers' Luisangel Acuna: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
Rangers' Luisangel Acuna: Could take on another position•