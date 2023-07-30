The Rangers traded Acuna to the Mets on Saturday in exchange for Max Scherzer, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Acuna, who is the younger brother of Atlanta All-Star Ronald Acuna, was one of Texas' top prospects and will also be one of the top players in New York's farm system. The 21-year-old shortstop has a .323/.384/.472 slash line and 42 steals in 84 games at Double-A this season, so he could move up to Triple-A before the end of the campaign.