Mets' Luisangel Acuna: Set to be recalled
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets will recall Acuna from Triple-A Syracuse, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Presumably, Acuna will serve as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader in Baltimore. The utility infielder was sent down to Syracuse last month after slashing .241/.293/.283 with 11 steals in 65 contests.
