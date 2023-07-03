Canha went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Getting the start at first base while Pete Alonso got a partial breather as the DH, Canha came through with a fourth-inning solo shot off Alex Wood before swiping third base on the front end of a surprising double steal with Brett Baty in the seventh. The homer was Canha's first since June 1, and he hit just .224 (11-for-49) through 20 games in between the long balls. On the season, the veteran outfielder is slashing .245/.337/.394 with six homers, six steals, 25 RBI and 27 runs, and it might take a Tommy Pham trade for Canha to get another chance to hold down a regular spot in the starting nine.