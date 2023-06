Canha went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Canha knocked in all four runs for New York, smashing a two-run homer in the third inning and stroking a two-run single in the fourth. The multi-hit performance was the first for the veteran since May 14, a span of 11 games. Canha had been struggling over that stretch, batting just .222 without an extra-base hit or RBI across 27 at-bats.