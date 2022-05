Canha went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

It's the second multi-hit performance for Canha in his last five starts as he builds momentum at the plate. The veteran outfielder is hitting .333 (6-for-18) during that stretch with three walks, two homers, five RBI and seven runs, pushing his slash line on the season up to .299/.384/.402.