Mets' Mark Canha: Day off Friday
RotoWire Staff
Canha isn't starting Friday against the Rockies.
After snapping a three-game hit streak Thursday, Canha will get to rest Friday against Colorado. Tommy Pham will take his place in left field and bat seventh.
