Canha is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Astros, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Canha will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with an RBI, a run scored and two walks during the team's three-game series with St. Louis. With Pete Alonso back at first base, Canha will now compete with Tommy Pham in left field for playing time. Pham will start in left field and bat fifth in the series opener with Houston.